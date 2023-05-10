Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Podgorica Capital City
Lands for sale in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro
72 properties total found
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
932 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 49,500
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 283 m²
€ 224,600
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
3 360 m²
€ 164,640
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 820 m²
€ 95,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 031 m²
€ 60,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 710 m²
€ 550,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
465 m²
€ 60,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
4 000 m²
€ 515,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
468 m²
€ 125,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
842 m²
€ 59,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 24,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
700 m²
€ 154,500
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
8 139 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
20 323 m²
€ 81,292
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 202 m²
€ 156,260
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
2 000 m²
€ 40,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 400 m²
€ 18,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 111,250
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
4 307 m²
€ 215,350
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
16 125 m²
€ 96,750
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
4 341 m²
€ 70,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
40 000 m²
€ 15,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
4 645 m²
€ 69,680
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
79 473 m²
€ 27,800
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
8 000 m²
€ 25
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
4 350 m²
€ 40,000
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
723 m²
€ 75,900
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
31 970 m²
€ 319,700
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 150 m²
€ 67,000
