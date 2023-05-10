Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica Capital City
  4. Podgorica

Lands for sale in Podgorica, Montenegro

72 properties total found
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 932 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
€ 49,500
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 1 283 m²
€ 224,600
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 3 360 m²
€ 164,640
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 1 820 m²
€ 95,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 1 031 m²
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 1 710 m²
€ 550,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 465 m²
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 4 000 m²
€ 515,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 468 m²
€ 125,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 842 m²
€ 59,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 1 200 m²
€ 24,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 700 m²
€ 154,500
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 8 139 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 20 323 m²
€ 81,292
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 1 202 m²
€ 156,260
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 2 000 m²
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 1 400 m²
€ 18,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
€ 111,250
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 4 307 m²
€ 215,350
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 16 125 m²
€ 96,750
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 4 341 m²
€ 70,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 40 000 m²
€ 15,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 4 645 m²
€ 69,680
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 79 473 m²
€ 27,800
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 8 000 m²
€ 25
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 4 350 m²
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 723 m²
€ 75,900
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 31 970 m²
€ 319,700
Plot of land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 1 150 m²
€ 67,000
Realting.com
Go