Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar
  5. Petrovac

Lands for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 700,000
Plots for sale. The total area of the plots is 2550 square meters. They can be sold both ind…
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 932 m²
€ 450,000
NUM 1329 A plot for sale, which is located in the municipality of Budva, the area of Petr…
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 978 m²
€ 712,000
NUM 1343
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
684 m²
€ 80,500
NUM 1915 Plot for sale in Buljarica, is 684 m2. The plots have all communications - water…
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
673 m²
€ 300,000
NUM 3314 Plot for sale in Petrovac. The plot with an area 673 m2 is located 700 m from…
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 210,000
On the site allowed the construction of a facility in 3 floors of 495 m2. The site is loca…
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 450,000
The plot, which is located in the suburbs of Budva, the village of Petrovac, is for sale. Th…
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 200,000
Plot in Petrovets For sale land plot located 500 meters from the sea. The land area is 702 m…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir