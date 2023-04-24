Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Petrovac
Lands for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro
Clear all
8 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 700,000
Plots for sale. The total area of the plots is 2550 square meters. They can be sold both ind…
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 932 m²
€ 450,000
NUM 1329 A plot for sale, which is located in the municipality of Budva, the area of Petr…
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 978 m²
€ 712,000
NUM 1343
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
684 m²
€ 80,500
NUM 1915 Plot for sale in Buljarica, is 684 m2. The plots have all communications - water…
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
673 m²
€ 300,000
NUM 3314 Plot for sale in Petrovac. The plot with an area 673 m2 is located 700 m from…
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 210,000
On the site allowed the construction of a facility in 3 floors of 495 m2. The site is loca…
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 450,000
The plot, which is located in the suburbs of Budva, the village of Petrovac, is for sale. Th…
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 200,000
Plot in Petrovets For sale land plot located 500 meters from the sea. The land area is 702 m…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map