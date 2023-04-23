Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Perast

Seaview Lands for Sale in Perast, Montenegro

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Stoliv, Montenegro
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 1,050,000
Plot of land in Stoliv, Montenegro
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Stoliv, Montenegro
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 220,000
The site in StolivePlot is located in Stoliva, 300 m from the sea and has a beautiful view o…
Plot of land in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kostanjica, Montenegro
€ 4,200,000
An urbanized plot of land 5 meters from the sea, in Boko Kotor Bay.
Plot of land in Stoliv, Montenegro
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
509 m²
€ 145,000
Kotor bay, Stoliv – Construction plot for villa near the sea for sale Lovely plot only 70m f…
Plot of land in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kostanjica, Montenegro
€ 4,200,000
Urbanized plot of land 5 meters from the sea, in Boko Kotorskaya Bay
