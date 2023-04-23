Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Perast
Lands for sale in Perast, Montenegro
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Perast, Montenegro
730 m²
€ 47,000
EARTH OF THE EARTH UNDER THE CASTOR, RISAN | 73…
Plot of land
Perast, Montenegro
258 m²
Price on request
Stone ruin for sale at incredible location in the heart of Perast.It is located just a few m…
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 bath
86 m²
€ 400,000
A charming stone house on the first line in Stoliv is for sale.The house needs to be renovat…
Plot of land
Perast, Montenegro
1 043 m²
Price on request
Stone ruin for sale is located on the currently largest plot available on the market in Pera…
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 1,050,000
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 250,000
The object code is 1.26.15.9516. A land plot in the 1805 m2 in the Table is for sale, on whi…
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 220,000
The site in StolivePlot is located in Stoliva, 300 m from the sea and has a beautiful view o…
Plot of land
Kostanjica, Montenegro
€ 4,200,000
An urbanized plot of land 5 meters from the sea, in Boko Kotor Bay.
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
509 m²
€ 145,000
Kotor bay, Stoliv – Construction plot for villa near the sea for sale Lovely plot only 70m f…
Plot of land
Kostanjica, Montenegro
€ 4,200,000
Urbanized plot of land 5 meters from the sea, in Boko Kotorskaya Bay
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 446,788
The code of an object - 1.26.15.6817 the Land plot on sale of 3193 square meters. Urbaniz…
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 193 m²
€ 150,000
The code of a property - 1.26.15.6293 the offer Is hotter than ! The site near Stoliv and …
Search using the map