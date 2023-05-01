Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Old Royal Capital Cetinje

Lands for sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Gornja Brova, Montenegro
Plot of land
Gornja Brova, Montenegro
3 485 m²
€ 1,220,000
Sale: A plot with a building permit in the Skadarskoe Lake National Nature Park - this uniqu…
Plot of land in Njegusi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Njegusi, Montenegro
74 m²
€ 250,000
Object code - 1.26.15.11238Land in Lovchen National ParkLocation: CookLand area 1676 m2Type …
Plot of land in Njegusi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Njegusi, Montenegro
€ 290,000
Object code - 1.27.15.11239Land in Negushi.Land area 1294 m2Land Type: pasnjakThere are seve…
Plot of land in Zagora, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
435 m²
€ 80,000
NUM 4976 Excellent plot for sale in Zagora area, Kotor municipality. The distance fr om…
Plot of land in Rogani, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rogani, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land in Njegusi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Njegusi, Montenegro
€ 14,500
The object code is 2.27.15.3326 A large plot of agricultural land or construction overlookin…
Mir