Lands for sale in Nedakusi, Montenegro

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Kukulje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kukulje, Montenegro
50 m²
€ 330,000
Four plots for sale with a total area of 2934 m2 with beautiful, panoramic sea views. All fo…
Plot of land in Kukulje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kukulje, Montenegro
269 m²
€ 59,000
Land for sale in Dobri Voda, near the city of Bar. The total area of the plot is 269m2. The …
Plot of land in Kukulje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kukulje, Montenegro
269 m²
€ 59,000
NUM 5012 Land for sale in Dobri Vode, near the town of Bar. The total area of the plot is …
Plot of land in Kukulje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kukulje, Montenegro
28 m²
€ 120,000
NUM 1531
