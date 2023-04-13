Mountain View Lands for Sale in Montenegro

Montenegro
35 properties total found
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 400
The site is located in an urban location on the Bar Riviera 1 line from the beach, next doo…
Plot of land
Virak, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 7,500
Land plots near Zabljak Land plots are located in Pošćenski Kraj. Great view of the …
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 590,000
The country is located in the first zone above the coast of Stoliv, 6 km from Tivat and 8 km…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 230,000
Urban plot for sale in Prchan, in Boko-Kotor Bay. The site has an area of 561 m2 and is 200 …
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
Land for investment in center of Ulcinj. Surface of 8000m2 stated as wood in papers that are…
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
744 m²
€ 189,000
Residential plot situated in Kotor not far from the city centre with a view to the sea and t…
Plot of land
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
1 559 m²
€ 312,000
Plot with amazing view to Kotor situated 2 km away from the Kotor centre. Plot is urbanized-…
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
€ 935,000
Landplot situated in Kavac, with fantastic view to the sea. It is urbanized and there is a c…
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
2 600 m²
€ 130,000
Urbanized landplot situated in the outskirts of Kavac with fantastic sea-view. Plot is situa…
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 40,000
Urbanized landplot situated on the elevated position with fantastic sea-view. Road, electric…
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 400,000
Landplot situated on a fantastic location, with fantastic view in Dobrota. Plot is urbanized…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
25 m²
€ 75,000
Object code - 4.25.15.10032 Land near the Sozina tunnel, Bar Site Features: - land area of 7…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 175,000
The object code is 1.25.15.9790. A large land plot in Uteh, Bar Site Features : - land with …
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 120,000
Object code - 1.25.15.9791 Spacious land in Uteh, Bar Site features : - Land with a total ar…
Plot of land
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
€ 16,500
The object code is 1.27.15.9737 country in the village of Yastreb, Danilovgrad Site function…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 12,000
The object code is 1.25.15.9671 land in the mountains above the bar The country with the rig…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 81,500
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 259,000
The object code is 1.27.15.9668 A spacious plot in Zabljak, Borje with a wonderful view of t…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 226,500
Object code - 1.27.15.9669 Large plot of land in Zabljak, Borye with stunning views Site Fea…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 11,500
Object code - 1.27.15.9391Budget Land in Zabljak Main features: Land 224m2 and 265m2 or 4…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 48,000
The object code is 1.25.15.9352 Spacious cascading site in Sutomore Spacious cascade plot of…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 67,500
The object code is 1.25.15.9207. Land in Belishi near bar Land 450m2 in Belishi, bar. Rovny …
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 49,500
The object code is 1.25.15.9208 A small land plot in Belishi near Bar Land 330m2 in Belishi,…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
592 m²
€ 175,000
The site is located next to the city market, across the road from the Catholic temple. Acco…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
301 m²
€ 40,000
Area of area 302 m2 On site: water, electricity To the site itself paved road, to the city…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
700 m²
€ 70,000
Plots of land in Bar for sale Green Belt area with pine forest and sea air. 2 plots near: …
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
544 m²
€ 520,000
Plot area: 544 m Gross construction: 1630 sq.m. Price: 520,000 euros Place: Boreti Dista…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
3 880 m²
€ 341,600
2 plots of one owner are sold 1880 m2 and 3000 m2 Located in the village of Dobra Voda, a 15…
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 95,000
THE PRICE IS REDUCED! Unique location of the parcel! Close is a village above Saint Stephen …
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
1 700 m²
€ 60,000
The plot 500 meters from the sea in the beautiful place between Sutomore and Bar - on the pe…
