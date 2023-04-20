Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Lustica, Montenegro

Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Zambelici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zambelici, Montenegro
€ 585,000
Plot of land in Tici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tici, Montenegro
€ 84,300
Land plots in Zhanitsa plots in the immediate vicinity of the sea. Communications: road, ele…
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
Land area of 10415 m2 is sold. The site is located in Montenegro in the Krashichi district, …
Plot of land in Zambelici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zambelici, Montenegro
2 643 m²
€ 525,000
Zanjice, Lustica – Development land close to the sea An exquisite land plot for development …
Plot of land in Zabrde, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabrde, Montenegro
4 109 m²
Price on request
Lustica peninsula, Zabrdje – Development land for a boutique hotel overlooking Porto Novi an…
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
63 000 m²
Price on request
Herceg Novi, Lustica – Lustica land on stunning location overlooking Mamula island This extr…
