Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Lustica
Lands for sale in Lustica, Montenegro
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
1 710 m²
€ 430,000
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
4 458 m²
€ 869,000
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
12 501 m²
€ 2,500,000
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
2 852 m²
€ 328,000
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
6 137 m²
€ 1,800,000
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
21 865 m²
€ 6,275,255
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 47,000
Land plot with sea views for sale situated ina small village just above Rose on Lustica peni…
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
883 m²
€ 80,000
Plot with planning permission for sale,in Krasici, Lustica Peninsula (Montenegro) with a pos…
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
6 137 m²
€ 1,500,000
Investment plot with an amazing sea view for sale situated only 8m away from the seaside in …
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
10 027 m²
€ 2,625,000
Plot for sale on Lustica peninsula, Montenegro.Stunning unspoiled nature, waterfront, unobst…
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
1 bath
20 995 m²
Price on request
Land with a finished project of a 5-star hotel for sale. Located on the Montenegrin peninsul…
Plot of land
Eraci, Montenegro
330 m²
€ 270,000
Villa with a project for sale in the phase of rough construction works in the settlement of …
Plot of land
Zambelici, Montenegro
€ 585,000
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 700,000
The object code is 1.20.15.5827 Ground plot in Goshichi (Lustitsa) on the front line of the …
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 1,800,000
Object code - 1.28.15.7945 Land for sale in Krasichi Price 450 euros square meter The area o…
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
1 530 m²
€ 950,000
The object code is 1.28.15.7584 Plot of 10 415 m2 - the maximum area of the building is 1530…
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 2,640,000
Object code - 1.28.15.7585Participants are located in the village. Crash, on the first line …
Plot of land
Tici, Montenegro
€ 84,300
Land plots in Zhanitsa plots in the immediate vicinity of the sea. Communications: road, ele…
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
Land area of 10415 m2 is sold. The site is located in Montenegro in the Krashichi district, …
Plot of land
Zambelici, Montenegro
2 643 m²
€ 525,000
Zanjice, Lustica – Development land close to the sea An exquisite land plot for development …
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
1 500 m²
Price on request
Tivat, Kakrc – First sea line villa development plot in Lustica peninsula Plot area: 1,489…
Plot of land
Zabrde, Montenegro
4 109 m²
Price on request
Lustica peninsula, Zabrdje – Development land for a boutique hotel overlooking Porto Novi an…
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
63 000 m²
Price on request
Herceg Novi, Lustica – Lustica land on stunning location overlooking Mamula island This extr…
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 900,000
The object code is 1.20.15.4936The land plot on the first line for the construction of a res…
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 950,000
The object code is 1.28.15.5234For sale, a plot on the 1st line in the village of Krasichi w…
