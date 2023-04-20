Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Lustica

Lands for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

26 properties total found
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
1 710 m²
€ 430,000
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
4 458 m²
€ 869,000
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
12 501 m²
€ 2,500,000
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
2 852 m²
€ 328,000
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
6 137 m²
€ 1,800,000
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
21 865 m²
€ 6,275,255
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 47,000
Land plot with sea views for sale situated ina small village just above Rose on Lustica peni…
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
883 m²
€ 80,000
Plot with planning permission for sale,in Krasici, Lustica Peninsula (Montenegro) with a pos…
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
6 137 m²
€ 1,500,000
Investment plot with an amazing sea view for sale situated only 8m away from the seaside in …
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
10 027 m²
€ 2,625,000
Plot for sale on Lustica peninsula, Montenegro.Stunning unspoiled nature, waterfront, unobst…
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
1 bath 20 995 m²
Price on request
Land with a finished project of a 5-star hotel for sale. Located on the Montenegrin peninsul…
Plot of land in Eraci, Montenegro
Plot of land
Eraci, Montenegro
330 m²
€ 270,000
Villa with a project for sale in the phase of rough construction works in the settlement of …
Plot of land in Zambelici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zambelici, Montenegro
€ 585,000
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 700,000
The object code is 1.20.15.5827 Ground plot in Goshichi (Lustitsa) on the front line of the …
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 1,800,000
Object code - 1.28.15.7945 Land for sale in Krasichi Price 450 euros square meter The area o…
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
1 530 m²
€ 950,000
The object code is 1.28.15.7584 Plot of 10 415 m2 - the maximum area of the building is 1530…
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 2,640,000
Object code - 1.28.15.7585Participants are located in the village. Crash, on the first line …
Plot of land in Tici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tici, Montenegro
€ 84,300
Land plots in Zhanitsa plots in the immediate vicinity of the sea. Communications: road, ele…
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
Land area of 10415 m2 is sold. The site is located in Montenegro in the Krashichi district, …
Plot of land in Zambelici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zambelici, Montenegro
2 643 m²
€ 525,000
Zanjice, Lustica – Development land close to the sea An exquisite land plot for development …
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
1 500 m²
Price on request
 Tivat, Kakrc – First sea line villa development plot in Lustica peninsula Plot area: 1,489…
Plot of land in Zabrde, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabrde, Montenegro
4 109 m²
Price on request
Lustica peninsula, Zabrdje – Development land for a boutique hotel overlooking Porto Novi an…
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
63 000 m²
Price on request
Herceg Novi, Lustica – Lustica land on stunning location overlooking Mamula island This extr…
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 900,000
The object code is 1.20.15.4936The land plot on the first line for the construction of a res…
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 950,000
The object code is 1.28.15.5234For sale, a plot on the 1st line in the village of Krasichi w…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir