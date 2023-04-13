Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Plot of landin Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
744 m²
€ 189,000
Residential plot situated in Kotor not far from the city centre with a view to the sea and t…
Plot of landin Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
1 559 m²
€ 312,000
Plot with amazing view to Kotor situated 2 km away from the Kotor centre. Plot is urbanized-…
Plot of landin Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
€ 935,000
Landplot situated in Kavac, with fantastic view to the sea. It is urbanized and there is a c…
Plot of landin Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
2 600 m²
€ 130,000
Urbanized landplot situated in the outskirts of Kavac with fantastic sea-view. Plot is situa…
Plot of landin Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 40,000
Urbanized landplot situated on the elevated position with fantastic sea-view. Road, electric…
Plot of landin Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 400,000
Landplot situated on a fantastic location, with fantastic view in Dobrota. Plot is urbanized…
Plot of landin Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
249 m²
€ 59,000
Urbanized plot in Prchan, area 249 m2 It is allowed to build a three-storey villa with a res…
