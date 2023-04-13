Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

164 properties total found
Plot of landin Zagora, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
€ 165,000
For sale a plot near Trsteno beach, 4499m2 On this beautiful lot there are two ruins on t…
Plot of landin Radanovici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Radanovici, Montenegro
€ 160,000
We offer for sale an urbanized plot of 1733 square meters, located in the village of Radanov…
Plot of landin Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
787 m²
€ 500,000
Land for sale in Dobrot, one of the areas of the beautiful and popular city of Kotor. The 78…
Plot of landin Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
787 m²
€ 500,000
NUM 5159 Land for sale in Dobrota, one of the districts of the beautiful and popular city of…
Plot of landin Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 179,000
We offer for sale an urbanized plot in Kotor with a view of the old town and the bay. The…
Plot of landin Zagora, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
435 m²
€ 80,000
For sale an excellent site in the Zagora region, Kotor municipality. Distance from the neare…
Plot of landin Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
181 m²
€ 350,000
An authentic house in need of renovation is situated in the center of Risan, just a short wa…
Plot of landin Bigova, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bigova, Montenegro
3 023 m²
€ 756,000
Land for sale in the city of Bizovo near the city of Kotor. The plots are located on two ur…
Plot of landin Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
1 016 m²
€ 117,000
For sale an urban area of 1016 square meters is located in the Leshevichi area in the coasta…
Plot of landin Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
1 016 m²
€ 117,000
NUM 4994 For sale is an urbanized plot of 1,016 square meters located in the area of Leshevi…
Plot of landin Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
608 m²
€ 231,000
The urbanized plot, with a total area of 608m2, is located in Prčnj, only 60m from the sea.A…
Plot of landin Trojica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
€ 800,000
Plot of landin Glavaticici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Glavaticici, Montenegro
2 216 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of landin Lipci, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
7 010 m²
€ 1,402,000
Plot of landin Krimovice, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krimovice, Montenegro
3 079 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of landin Sisici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sisici, Montenegro
12 823 m²
€ 207,000
Plot of landin Kovacko Polje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kovacko Polje, Montenegro
7 000 m²
€ 600,000
Plot of landin Morinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Morinj, Montenegro
1 876 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of landin Zagora, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
€ 167,000
4550m2 of Land with 2 ruins in the nice and quiet place  Zagora,,Krimovica  The…
Plot of landin Muo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Muo, Montenegro
562 m²
€ 225,000
The plot has a total area of 562 m2 and is located in an excellent location, on Muo, and is …
Plot of landin Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
1 019 m²
€ 200,000
House for renovation with views of the Tivat Bay, in the settlement of Kavač, Kotor.This hou…
Plot of landin Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 171 m²
€ 570,000
NUM 4794 Two plots of land are for sale near the city of Kotor, more precisely in the to…
Plot of landin Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 171 m²
€ 570,000
Plot of landin Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
4 737 m²
€ 630,000
NUM 1043 The plot with an area 4737 m2, is located about 200m from the sea, with a beau…
Plot of landin Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
22 125 m²
€ 620,000
NUM 1000 For sale plot of 22.125 m2, in the area Radanovici. The site is located about…
Plot of landin Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
13 700 m²
€ 755,000
NUM 1652 U naselju Risan, koji se nalazi u Bokokotorskom zalivu, prodaje se parcela uk…
Plot of landin Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
7 684 m²
€ 630,000
NUM 716 In a small but cozy place Stoliv, which is located in the area of Kotor Bay, a plo…
Plot of landin Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
13 571 m²
€ 340,000
NUM 1833 Large plot with sea view for sale. The site is located in the area of Grbalj, mu…
Plot of landin Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
4 332 m²
€ 260,000
NUM 2110 Plot for sale in the area Radanovici, Kotor municipality, at about 10 kilometers fr…
Plot of landin Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
1 051 m²
€ 80,000
NUM 2667 Plot for sale in Radanovici, just 80 meters from the main road. The plot with a …
