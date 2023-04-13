Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Lands for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Clear all
164 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
€ 165,000
For sale a plot near Trsteno beach, 4499m2 On this beautiful lot there are two ruins on t…
Plot of land
Radanovici, Montenegro
€ 160,000
We offer for sale an urbanized plot of 1733 square meters, located in the village of Radanov…
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
787 m²
€ 500,000
Land for sale in Dobrot, one of the areas of the beautiful and popular city of Kotor. The 78…
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 179,000
We offer for sale an urbanized plot in Kotor with a view of the old town and the bay. The…
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
435 m²
€ 80,000
For sale an excellent site in the Zagora region, Kotor municipality. Distance from the neare…
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
181 m²
€ 350,000
An authentic house in need of renovation is situated in the center of Risan, just a short wa…
Plot of land
Bigova, Montenegro
3 023 m²
€ 756,000
Land for sale in the city of Bizovo near the city of Kotor. The plots are located on two ur…
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
1 016 m²
€ 117,000
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
608 m²
€ 231,000
The urbanized plot, with a total area of 608m2, is located in Prčnj, only 60m from the sea.A…
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
€ 800,000
Plot of land
Glavaticici, Montenegro
2 216 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
7 010 m²
€ 1,402,000
Plot of land
Krimovice, Montenegro
3 079 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land
Sisici, Montenegro
12 823 m²
€ 207,000
Plot of land
Kovacko Polje, Montenegro
7 000 m²
€ 600,000
Plot of land
Morinj, Montenegro
1 876 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
€ 167,000
4550m2 of Land with 2 ruins in the nice and quiet place Zagora,,Krimovica The…
Plot of land
Muo, Montenegro
562 m²
€ 225,000
The plot has a total area of 562 m2 and is located in an excellent location, on Muo, and is …
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
1 019 m²
€ 200,000
House for renovation with views of the Tivat Bay, in the settlement of Kavač, Kotor.This hou…
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 171 m²
€ 570,000
Risan, Montenegro
4 737 m²
€ 630,000
NUM 1043 The plot with an area 4737 m2, is located about 200m from the sea, with a beau…
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
22 125 m²
€ 620,000
NUM 1000 For sale plot of 22.125 m2, in the area Radanovici. The site is located about…
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
13 700 m²
€ 755,000
NUM 1652 U naselju Risan, koji se nalazi u Bokokotorskom zalivu, prodaje se parcela uk…
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
7 684 m²
€ 630,000
NUM 716 In a small but cozy place Stoliv, which is located in the area of Kotor Bay, a plo…
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
13 571 m²
€ 340,000
NUM 1833 Large plot with sea view for sale. The site is located in the area of Grbalj, mu…
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
4 332 m²
€ 260,000
NUM 2110 Plot for sale in the area Radanovici, Kotor municipality, at about 10 kilometers fr…
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
1 051 m²
€ 80,000
NUM 2667 Plot for sale in Radanovici, just 80 meters from the main road. The plot with a …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
