Lands for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

Real estate in Kotor: cozy apartments near the Adriatic Sea

In Montenegro there are plethora of amazing places where you can relocate to permanent residency. Kotor is one of the most popular towns in the country situated off the coast of the famous Adriatic Sea. Many foreigners wish to buy residential property here. Citizens from other countries are attracted by the opportunity to buy real estate in Kotor not only because of the wonderful climate and low taxes. Prices for residential property are low that makes a valid reason to become the property owner. Based on the experts’ data, the cost of houses and apartments in this town is almost 2 times cheaper than in neighboring Italy or Croatia.

What kind of property you can buy in Kotor

The local market for residential and commercial real estate is rich and varied:

One-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are available both in the center and in the town outskirts. The price for such kind of residential property in Kotor varies from 20 to 100 thousand euros.

The private housing is mainly found outside the town. In this area you can buy, for example, a luxury villa or a three-bedroom house by 500-900 thousand euros.

Commercial property for business, such as hotels and restaurants, is represented mainly on the coast. Prices start from 50 thousand euros.

Benefits for foreigners

Investing in real estate in Kotor is beneficial for foreign investors. They can successfully rent out purchased apartments to tourists or benefit from raising housing prices. On average, the cost of apartments in Kotor is growing annually by 10-20%. Among other benefits it should be noted that at the purchase of local apartments in the amount of from 4900 euros the foreigner is obtaining a residence permit for 1 year.