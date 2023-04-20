Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 179,000
We offer for sale an urbanized plot in Kotor with a view of the old town and the bay. The…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
1 016 m²
€ 117,000
For sale an urban area of 1016 square meters is located in the Leshevichi area in the coasta…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
1 016 m²
€ 117,000
NUM 4994 For sale is an urbanized plot of 1,016 square meters located in the area of Leshevi…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
22 125 m²
€ 620,000
NUM 1000 For sale plot of 22.125 m2, in the area Radanovici. The site is located about…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
13 700 m²
€ 755,000
NUM 1652 U naselju Risan, koji se nalazi u Bokokotorskom zalivu, prodaje se parcela uk…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
7 684 m²
€ 630,000
NUM 716 In a small but cozy place Stoliv, which is located in the area of Kotor Bay, a plo…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
13 571 m²
€ 340,000
NUM 1833 Large plot with sea view for sale. The site is located in the area of Grbalj, mu…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
4 332 m²
€ 260,000
NUM 2110 Plot for sale in the area Radanovici, Kotor municipality, at about 10 kilometers fr…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
1 051 m²
€ 80,000
NUM 2667 Plot for sale in Radanovici, just 80 meters from the main road. The plot with a …
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
17 304 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 2688 A plot for sale in the village of Kavac, near the town of Kotor. The plot area is 1…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
1 500 m²
€ 120,000
NUM 2822 Land plot for sale in the village of Kavac. The area of the plot is 1500 m². The…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
362 m²
€ 49,000
NUM 2491 Land plots for sale in the village of Lastva Grbaljska. The area of the first…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
4 000 m²
€ 180,000
NUM 2697 Plot for sale in the village of Radanovici, Kotor municipality. The plot with a tot…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
19 166 m²
€ 2,600,000
NUM 3306 Plot for sale in Radanovici area for the construction of a commercial-residentia…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
19 587 m²
€ 6,660,000
NUM 3287 Plot for sale in the area of ​​Bigovo, 12 km away from Titat and Kotor. T…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
10 624 m²
€ 3,188,000
NUM 3347 For sale urbanized plot in Lyuta, area of Kotor. The plot area is 10.62…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
641 m²
€ 705,100
NUM 3526 Plot with ruins for sale. Plot has an area of 641 m2 and is located in Pera…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
4 160 m²
€ 120,000
NUM 3382 Plot for sale from above Kotor city. The total area of the plot is 4160 m2.…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
744 m²
€ 189,000
Residential plot situated in Kotor not far from the city centre with a view to the sea and t…
Plot of land in Kotor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 800,000
Real estate in Kotor: cozy apartments near the Adriatic Sea

In Montenegro there are plethora of amazing places where you can relocate to permanent residency. Kotor is one of the most popular towns in the country situated off the coast of the famous Adriatic Sea. Many foreigners wish to buy residential property here. Citizens from other countries are attracted by the opportunity to buy real estate in Kotor not only because of the wonderful climate and low taxes. Prices for residential property are low that makes a valid reason to become the property owner. Based on the experts’ data, the cost of houses and apartments in this town is almost 2 times cheaper than in neighboring Italy or Croatia.

What kind of property you can buy in Kotor

The local market for residential and commercial real estate is rich and varied:

  • One-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are available both in the center and in the town outskirts. The price for such kind of residential property in Kotor varies from 20 to 100 thousand euros.
  • The private housing is mainly found outside the town. In this area you can buy, for example, a luxury villa or a three-bedroom house by 500-900 thousand euros.
  • Commercial property for business, such as hotels and restaurants, is represented mainly on the coast. Prices start from 50 thousand euros.
Benefits for foreigners

Investing in real estate in Kotor is beneficial for foreign investors. They can successfully rent out purchased apartments to tourists or benefit from raising housing prices. On average, the cost of apartments in Kotor is growing annually by 10-20%. Among other benefits it should be noted that at the purchase of local apartments in the amount of from 4900 euros the foreigner is obtaining a residence permit for 1 year.

