Realting.com
Montenegro
Kolašin Municipality
Kolasin
Lands for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro
14 properties total found
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 45,000
PLOT NEAR THE CENTER IN KOLAŠIN The price is 45,000 Euros. The plot (360m2) is 500 …
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 450,000
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
185 005 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 187,500
Large plot of land next to the ski resort Kolasin Land area of 2500m2 Asphalted road along…
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 28,000
The land plot is located in the center of Kolasin, close to all infrastructure facilities To…
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
Price on request
The area of 7 hectares divided into plots of 1000 square meters, each of which provides for …
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
41 009 m²
€ 130,000
The plot whose price was 130,000.00 €, now has a new incredible price of 82,000.00 €.Imagine…
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
8 943 m²
€ 80,000
Beautiful plot for sale near Kolašin.The plot is located in a great location and covers an a…
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 270,000
A spacious plot of 30,000 m2 is located in Kolasin, near the railway station, while in a qui…
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 160,000
Urbanized land plot in Kolasin - urbanized land plot 1192m2 in Kolasin - the site is loc…
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 170,000
Plot of land next to the ski resort Kolasin, Jelovica The land plot is located on the borde…
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 236,200
For sale a plot of 23620 m2. The plot is located 8 km from Kolasin, in the direction of Po…
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 506,688
For sale a plot of 253 344 m2. The plot is located in the village of Crkvine, Kolasin .. …
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 1,584,000
The property is located in the village of Rečine, Kolašin municipality, 9 kilometers from th…
