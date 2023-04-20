Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 45,000
PLOT NEAR THE CENTER IN KOLAŠIN The price is 45,000 Euros. The plot (360m2) is 500 …
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
185 005 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 187,500
Large plot of land next to the ski resort Kolasin Land area of 2500m2 Asphalted road along…
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 28,000
The land plot is located in the center of Kolasin, close to all infrastructure facilities To…
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
Price on request
The area of 7 hectares divided into plots of 1000 square meters, each of which provides for …
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
41 009 m²
€ 130,000
The plot whose price was 130,000.00 €, now has a new incredible price of 82,000.00 €.Imagine…
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
8 943 m²
€ 80,000
Beautiful plot for sale near Kolašin.The plot is located in a great location and covers an a…
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 270,000
A spacious plot of 30,000 m2 is located in Kolasin, near the railway station, while in a qui…
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 160,000
Urbanized land plot in Kolasin - urbanized land plot 1192m2 in Kolasin - the site is loc…
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 170,000
Plot of land next to the ski resort Kolasin, Jelovica The land plot is located on the borde…
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 236,200
For sale a plot of 23620 m2. The plot is located 8 km from Kolasin, in the direction of Po…
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 506,688
For sale a plot of 253 344 m2. The plot is located in the village of Crkvine, Kolasin .. …
Plot of land in Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 1,584,000
The property is located in the village of Rečine, Kolašin municipality, 9 kilometers from th…
