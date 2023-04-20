Montenegro
Seaview Lands for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 400 m²
€ 220,000
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 032 m²
€ 441,280
Plot of land
Mojdez, Montenegro
4 261 m²
€ 228,350
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 1,079,450
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
Plot in Biela with a total area of 11551 sq.m. Consists of 10 cadastral units, 9 of which ar…
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Kruševice, Montenegro
60 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Meljine, Montenegro
947 m²
€ 425,000
Great opportunity to invest in Montenegro! Plot with approved urbanistic and technical condi…
Plot of land
Zambelici, Montenegro
€ 585,000
Plot of land
durici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Price on request
Herceg Novi, Meljine – Development plots for villas with a building permit This future compl…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 297,700
Plot of land
Sutorina, Montenegro
142 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Tici, Montenegro
€ 84,300
Land plots in Zhanitsa plots in the immediate vicinity of the sea. Communications: road, ele…
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 585,000
The town of Herceg Novi, Kuti district, sells a spacious plot about 3 kilometers from the se…
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
Land area of 10415 m2 is sold. The site is located in Montenegro in the Krashichi district, …
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
€ 650,000
Land is for sale in the resort village of Nivice, near the town of Herceg Novi. The area of …
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 49,000
The site is located in close proximity to the famous treatment resort of Igalo, district o…
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 300,000
A large plot of 5600m2, with two buildings of the ruins of 45m2 and a two-story house of 160…
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 85,000
Urbanized land area of 711 m2 on the Lushtitsa Peninsula. The site provides for the cons…
Plot of land
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 80,000
An urbanized, land plot for development in the city of Herzeg Novi with a building permit is…
Plot of land
Zambelici, Montenegro
2 643 m²
€ 525,000
Zanjice, Lustica – Development land close to the sea An exquisite land plot for development …
Plot of land
Zabrde, Montenegro
4 109 m²
Price on request
Lustica peninsula, Zabrdje – Development land for a boutique hotel overlooking Porto Novi an…
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
63 000 m²
Price on request
Herceg Novi, Lustica – Lustica land on stunning location overlooking Mamula island This extr…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 750 m²
€ 350,000
Herceg Novi, Kumbor – Plot with ruin set in a popular area near the sea for sale This unique…
Plot of land
Mokrine, Montenegro
830 m²
€ 50,000
Herceg Novi, Mokrine – Plot of land with two old stone houses and an open sea view for sale …
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
€ 120,000
the code of an object - 2.20.15.1471 of a hertseg-nova. topla. a plot of land of 830m2.…
