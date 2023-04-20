Lands for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Real estate in Herceg Novi — your chance of a slow-paced life in the center of Europe

The small Montenegrin Herceg Novi is located on the shores of the Bay of Kotor (Boka Bay) in the Adriatic. The hilly valley where this picturesque town is located has turned it into a tourist haunt — the «city of a thousand stairs». Foreign investors are attracted here by the possibility to buy a budget property. Prices for real estate in Herceg Novi are determined by:

unique nature;

slow-paced life in the center of Europe;

good transport accessibility.

Price behavior trends in real estate of Herceg Novi

Montenegro’s entry into NATO spurred European interest. In popularity, it ranks seventh among all areas to buy property abroad. Since 2017, the property cost in Montenegro has been increasing annually. If in the tourist-promoted Budva the cost of houses increased by 30%, then the cost of real estate in Herceg Novi increased by 8% in average.

Now you can buy real estate in Herceg Novi for 2.5 thousand euros / sq. m. — it will be a premium segment. Budget studios or flats in the secondary market cost from 1.6 thousand euros / sq. m. for a fully furnished apartment half a kilometer from the sea. Some options provide you with the offer to obtain a residence permit simultaneously with the purchase of residential square meters.

Capacity-building of Herceg Novi

Development of the luxury Portnovi project in the municipality with a marina for yachts, a residential compound, luxury villas and the European network hotel «One & Only» stimulates investors’ activity in the region.

The state program «Montenegrin Citizenship for Investments», which is valid from January 2019 to December 2021, provides for the preferential obtaining of 2,000 passports of a country citizenship by foreigners. These 2 factors in the short run will have a significant impact on increasing the real estate prices in Herceg Novi.