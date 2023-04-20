Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

107 properties total found
Plot of land in durici, Montenegro
Plot of land
durici, Montenegro
139 m²
€ 950,000
For sale plot in Kamenari, on the first line from the sea. The total area of the plot is 167…
Plot of land in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
255 m²
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with a house in the city of Jenovichi, in close proximity to the sea and near …
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 70,000
The plot is located in the Suscepan area, 3 km from the sea Panoramic chic sea view, quiet a…
Plot of land in Bijela, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
€ 59,000
Excellent plot in Bijela, 400 meters from the sea on a gentle straight road to the beach. A…
Plot of land in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 2,293,200
The plot with a total area of ​​26.717 m2 is located on the Lustica peninsula, Vucja Uvala. …
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
1 710 m²
€ 430,000
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
4 458 m²
€ 869,000
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
12 501 m²
€ 2,500,000
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
2 852 m²
€ 328,000
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
6 137 m²
€ 1,800,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
533 m²
€ 530,000
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
21 865 m²
€ 6,275,255
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
22 817 m²
€ 1,450,000
Plot of land in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 400 m²
€ 220,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 032 m²
€ 441,280
Plot of land in Mojdez, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mojdez, Montenegro
4 261 m²
€ 228,350
Plot of land in Kumbor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kumbor, Montenegro
3 768 m²
€ 700,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 1,079,450
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 50,000
The plot is located 3 km from the sea on the banks of a mountain stream Green quiet area for…
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Bijela, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
Plot in Biela with a total area of 11551 sq.m. Consists of 10 cadastral units, 9 of which ar…
Plot of land in Kumbor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kumbor, Montenegro
€ 315,000
For sale a plot of land with an area of 1150 m2, located in Kumbor, Herceg Novi. On the s…
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
322 m²
€ 53,000
NUM 1963 In the town of Herceg Novi, Bijela area plot for sale, which is ideal for all th…
Plot of land in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
539 m²
€ 75,000
NUM 1978 In the village of Igalo, Sutorina area, plot for sale about 6 kilometers from …
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 502 m²
€ 90,000
NUM 2131 A plot with a total area of 11,502 m2 for sale in Mojdez, the district of Herceg …
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
38 868 m²
€ 585,000
NUM 2251 In the town of Herceg Novi, Kuti area, there is a spacious plot for sale, about 3 k…
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
277 m²
€ 150,000
NUM 2569 Plot for sale on the second line in Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The plot with a tot…
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 55,000
NUM 2559 Land plot for sale in the village of Njivice, near the city of Herceg Novi…
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
669 m²
€ 55,000
NUM 3092 Plot for sale in the Mokrine region, near the town of Herceg Novi. The plot h…
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
790 m²
€ 200,000
NUM 3184 Land for sale in the area of Bijela, near the city of Herceg Novi. The tot…
Real estate in Herceg Novi — your chance of a slow-paced life in the center of Europe

The small Montenegrin Herceg Novi is located on the shores of the Bay of Kotor (Boka Bay) in the Adriatic. The hilly valley where this picturesque town is located has turned it into a tourist haunt — the «city of a thousand stairs». Foreign investors are attracted here by the possibility to buy a budget property. Prices for real estate in Herceg Novi are determined by:

  • unique nature;
  • slow-paced life in the center of Europe;
  • good transport accessibility.
Price behavior trends in real estate of Herceg Novi

Montenegro’s entry into NATO spurred European interest. In popularity, it ranks seventh among all areas to buy property abroad. Since 2017, the property cost in Montenegro has been increasing annually. If in the tourist-promoted Budva the cost of houses increased by 30%, then the cost of real estate in Herceg Novi increased by 8% in average.

Now you can buy real estate in Herceg Novi for 2.5 thousand euros / sq. m. — it will be a premium segment. Budget studios or flats in the secondary market cost from 1.6 thousand euros / sq. m. for a fully furnished apartment half a kilometer from the sea. Some options provide you with the offer to obtain a residence permit simultaneously with the purchase of residential square meters.

Capacity-building of Herceg Novi 

Development of the luxury Portnovi project in the municipality with a marina for yachts, a residential compound, luxury villas and the European network hotel «One & Only» stimulates investors’ activity in the region.

The state program «Montenegrin Citizenship for Investments», which is valid from January 2019 to December 2021, provides for the preferential obtaining of 2,000 passports of a country citizenship by foreigners. These 2 factors in the short run will have a significant impact on increasing the real estate prices in Herceg Novi.

