Lands for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

21 property total found
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Urbanized plot of 550m2 for sale in Rose, on the Lustica peninsula, Herceg Novi municipality…
€55,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
For sale is a spacious plot with a sea view in Herceg Novi, Ponta Vesla, with an area of 403…
€444,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The plots are located in Podi, Herceg Novi, 4 km from the sea Beautiful sea view that will n…
€34,200
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 3 200 m²
NUM 5212 A plot for sale in an urbanized area in the municipality of Herceg Novi with a wond…
Price on request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€1,08M
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The plot is located 3 km from the sea on the banks of a mountain stream Green quiet area for…
€50,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 11 502 m²
NUM 2131 A plot with a total area of 11,502 m2 for sale in Mojdez, the district of Herceg …
€135,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 38 868 m²
NUM 2251 In the town of Herceg Novi, Kuti area, there is a spacious plot for sale, about 3 k…
€585,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 277 m²
NUM 2569 Plot for sale on the second line in Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The plot with a tot…
€150,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
NUM 2559 Land plot for sale in the village of Njivice, near the city of Herceg Novi…
€55,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 669 m²
NUM 3092 Plot for sale in the Mokrine region, near the town of Herceg Novi. The plot h…
€55,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 790 m²
NUM 3184 Land for sale in the area of Bijela, near the city of Herceg Novi. The tot…
€200,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 660 m²
NUM 3182 Land for sale in the area of Bijela, near the city of Herceg Nvoi. The total area o…
€190,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 785 m²
NUM 3183 Land for sale in the area of Bijela, near the city of Herceg Nvoi. The total are…
€160,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 920 m²
NUM 3181 Land for sale in the area of Kumbor, near the town of Herceg Nvoi. The…
€260,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 1 677 m²
NUM 3090 Plot for sale in Sutorina, near the town of Herceg Novi. The plot with a total area…
€155,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 1 145 m²
NUM 3236 Land for sale in Kumbor, near the town of Herceg Novi. The plot area is 1145 m2. Th…
€450,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot in Mokrinj in the forest Plot in the town of Mokrine, area 3100 m2. It is possible to b…
€21,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The town of Herceg Novi, Kuti district, sells a spacious plot about 3 kilometers from the se…
€585,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Urbanized land area of ​ ​ 711 m2 on the Lushtitsa Peninsula. The site provides for the cons…
€85,000
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 2 154 m²
Land with planning in centre of Herceg Novi. Location suitable for any purposes – apartments…
€2,22M
