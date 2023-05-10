Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Dobrota

Lands for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

22 properties total found
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 420,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 787 m²
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 787 m²
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 2 121 m²
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 4 500 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 1 830 m²
€ 700,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 1 096 m²
€ 353,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 2 000 m²
€ 590,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 977 m²
€ 1,500,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 1 076 m²
€ 392,740
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 1 200 m²
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 139,200
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 95,300
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 4 840 000 m²
€ 484,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 650,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 2,310,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 977 m²
€ 1,270,000
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 3 285 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Dobrota, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobrota, Montenegro
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir