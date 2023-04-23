Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Danilovgrad, Montenegro

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
€ 16,500
The object code is 1.27.15.9737 country in the village of Yastreb, Danilovgrad Site function…
Plot of land in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
2 310 m²
€ 14,000
The object code is 1.27.15.9736Budget Land in the village of Zagorak, Danilovgrad   Site fun…
Plot of land in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
€ 37,000
The object code is 1.27.15.9392. A spacious land in Danilovgrad A spacious land of 4140 m2 i…
Plot of land in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
€ 45,000
The object code is 1.27.15.9195 A small wooden house and several more objects on a large plo…
Plot of land in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 30,000
The object code is 1.27.15.9180 Large sections at a low price in the Kosich Danilovgrad area…
Plot of land in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
80 m²
€ 150,000
The object code is 1.27.15.9112 A large land plot of 15.500 m2 in Danilovgard, the town of S…
Plot of land in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
€ 54,000
The object code is 1.27.15.8817The agricultural area with an area of ​ ​ 18,000 m2 located n…
Plot of land in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
15 000 m²
€ 150,000
Danilovgrad, Curilac – Large land plot in a great location, for sale This property, consisti…
Plot of land in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
€ 24,500
The code of property - 1.27.15.5328 the Plottage: 7500 sq.m. The fertile site flat and w…
