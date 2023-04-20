Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Bar Municipality
  Bar
  Cetinje

Lands for sale in Cetinje, Montenegro

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 965,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 60,000
Plots of land in Ubli, Cetinje - consists of 18 land plots (parcels) with a total area of …
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
19 467 m²
€ 440,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 90,000
Large plot in Cetinje, Predis - the total area of plots is 330,000 m2 - access road, ele…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 90,000
The object's code is 1.27.15.10016. A large plot in Cetinje, Predish Site features : - total…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 14,000
Object code - 1.27.15.9684 Large country in the Ubli region, Cetinje Location characteristic…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 7,500
The object code is 1.27.15.9685. Cheap country in the Ubli region, Cetinia Room properties :…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 11,000
The object's code is 1.27.15.9683. Land in a quiet area of Ubli, Cetinje Site feature: - Lan…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 13,000
Object code - 1.27.15.9680 Spacious country in the Ubli region, Cetinje Site function: - Lan…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 143,000
Huge plot of land in the Predis area, Cetinje A land plot of 1,300,000 m2 for various purpo…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 309,700
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 596,102
The object code is 1.27.15.9308. The village of Shtitar, 10 kilometers from Cetinha and 14 k…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 238,500
A plot of 159,000 m2 is located 10 km from Cetinje towards Podgorica. On the plot is a uniqu…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 45,000
For sale a plot of 80,000 m2. The plot is located 5 km from Cetinje. An asphalt road lea…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
17 159 m²
€ 428,970
The plot, which is 6 km from the city of Cetine, is for sale. Area of the plot 17 159m2.It i…
