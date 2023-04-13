Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

124 properties total found
Plot of landin Марковичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Марковичи, Montenegro
€ 145,000
The land is located 6 km from Budva on a mountainside in the village of Markovichi.   …
Plot of landin Kuljace, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kuljace, Montenegro
5 028 m²
Price on request
NUM 5182 Plot for sale in Kuljace. An excellent opportunity for investors who want to develo…
Plot of landin Марковичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Марковичи, Montenegro
775 m²
€ 137,000
Land for sale in Markovice, near the city of Budva. The total area of the plot is 775m2. The…
Plot of landin Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
17 939 m²
€ 4,710,000
Land for sale in the area of Budva, Crvena Glavitsa, 300 meters from the sea with direct sea…
Plot of landin Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
17 939 m²
€ 4,710,000
NUM 5002 Land for sale in the Budva region, Crvena na Glavica, 300 meters from the sea with …
Plot of landin Lapcici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lapcici, Montenegro
4 829 m²
€ 530,000
NUM 5009 Plot for sale with an outstanding view of the sea and Budva in Lapčići, near th…
Plot of landin Kamenovo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kamenovo, Montenegro
€ 155,000
We offer you an urbanized area of 322 m2 located in Kamenovo. Water and electricity on the s…
Plot of landin Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
1 108 m²
€ 750
Budva, Perazica Do – Development land near the sea with a great view for two villas A plot o…
Plot of landin Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
2 000 m²
€ 700,000
Plot of landin Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
4 315 m²
€ 1,200,000
Plot of landin Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
3 600 m²
€ 850,000
Plot of landin Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
11 246 m²
€ 1,686,900
Plot of landin Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
41 415 m²
€ 4,141,500
Plot of landin Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
7 188 m²
€ 2,156,400
Plot of landin Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
12 307 m²
€ 750,000
Plot of landin Przno, Montenegro
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
1 813 m²
€ 635,000
Plot of landin Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
1 700 m²
€ 340,000
Plot of landin Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 527 m²
€ 308,000
Budva, Rezevici – Urbanized land for the construction of a hotel and a villa for sale The pl…
Plot of landin Rustovo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rustovo, Montenegro
4 700 m²
€ 1,100,000
Budva, Tudorovici – Land with construction permit for sale This land is located in 7 km from…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 560 m²
€ 390,000
Budva, Blizikuce – Development land for sale with construction permit for 4 houses This urba…
Plot of landin Przno, Montenegro
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
1 798 m²
€ 324,000
NUM 844
Plot of landin Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
8 667 m²
€ 2,253,000
NUM 2733 Plot for sale in the area of Becici, near the town of Budva. The plot with a tot…
Plot of landin Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
1 150 m²
€ 210,000
NUM 2814 Land plots for sale in Buljarica, Budva city municipality. The plot has an ar…
Plot of landin Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
10 887 m²
€ 1,850,000
NUM 1050 Plot of 10.887 m2 for sale in Buljarica, Budva. The plot is located just 20…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 753 m²
€ 810,000
NUM 4035 Plots for sale in Blizikuce, Budva. The plots are from 120m2 to 2,625m2, and ha…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 270,000
NUM 3980 Land for sale with a beautiful sea view in Blizikuce, Budva. The plot has 1,200m2…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 850 m²
€ 220,000
NUM 4087 Land for sale in Blizikuce with sea view. The plot has a total area of ​​1,…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 185 m²
€ 140,000
NUM 4073 Land for sale in Blizikuce with sea view. The plot has a total area of ​​1,1…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6 096 m²
€ 680,000
NUM 3569 Plot with an area of 6096 m2 for sale in Blizikuce, Budva. The plot offers a bre…
Plot of landin Kuljace, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kuljace, Montenegro
4 095 m²
€ 200,000
