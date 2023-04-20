Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

20 properties total found
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 400
The site is located in an urban location on the Bar Riviera 1 line from the beach, next doo…
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
2 665 m²
€ 7,500,000
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
32 000 m²
€ 8,500,000
Plot of 32,000 m2 in Budva, where you can build a maximum of 38,500 m2 ( apartments, villas …
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
Land for investment in center of Ulcinj. Surface of 8000m2 stated as wood in papers that are…
Plot of land in Kruce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kruce, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 35,000
Plot of land 200 m2 in 5 walking distance from …
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
301 m²
€ 40,000
Area of area 302 m2 On site: water, electricity To the site itself paved road, to the city…
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
544 m²
€ 520,000
Plot area: 544 m Gross construction: 1630 sq.m. Price: 520,000 euros Place: Boreti Dista…
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
3 880 m²
€ 341,600
2 plots of one owner are sold 1880 m2 and 3000 m2 Located in the village of Dobra Voda, a 15…
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Price on request
Ulcinj, Pinjes – Land with planning for hotel complex near the sea for sale   Location chara…
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
€ 2,200,000
Land for sale in the green conservation area of Ulcina, on the first shoreline A plot (consi…
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 320,000
An urbanized area in the immediate vicinity of Budva, and the Podostrog area. The land area …
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
17 159 m²
€ 428,970
The plot, which is 6 km from the city of Cetine, is for sale. Area of the plot 17 159m2.It i…
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 356,400
Sites which are in Budva and Komoshevin's district are Fored Sale and. Sites the sizes of …
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 200,000
Plot in Petrovets For sale land plot located 500 meters from the sea. The land area is 702 m…
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 1,223,000
The land plot is located in the village of Stanishichi, Budvanskaya Riviera, three kilometer…
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 30,000
Cheap!!! The land plot is located in the village of Stanishichi, Budvanskaya Riviera, three …
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 708 m²
€ 1,200,000
Ulcinj, Center – Construction land in the pine forest, near the sea for sale. Suitable for h…
Plot of land in Donji Stoj - Shtoji i Poshtem, Montenegro
Plot of land
Donji Stoj - Shtoji i Poshtem, Montenegro
82 000 m²
€ 130
Ulcinj, Velika Plaza – Large land plot near the sea for a development project with planning …
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath 364 m²
€ 1,000,000
Description The buildings are modernly designed, using modern building materials. They have …
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
3 659 m²
€ 500,000
The code of a property - 1.30.15.5864 the INVESTMENT PROJECT of the CLUB COTTAGE SETTLE…
