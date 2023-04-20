Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Seaview Lands for Sale in Bar, Montenegro
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 400
The site is located in an urban location on the Bar Riviera 1 line from the beach, next doo…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
2 665 m²
€ 7,500,000
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
32 000 m²
€ 8,500,000
Plot of 32,000 m2 in Budva, where you can build a maximum of 38,500 m2 ( apartments, villas …
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
Land for investment in center of Ulcinj. Surface of 8000m2 stated as wood in papers that are…
Plot of land
Kruce, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 35,000
Plot of land 200 m2 in 5 walking distance from …
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
301 m²
€ 40,000
Area of area 302 m2 On site: water, electricity To the site itself paved road, to the city…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
544 m²
€ 520,000
Plot area: 544 m Gross construction: 1630 sq.m. Price: 520,000 euros Place: Boreti Dista…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
3 880 m²
€ 341,600
2 plots of one owner are sold 1880 m2 and 3000 m2 Located in the village of Dobra Voda, a 15…
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Price on request
Ulcinj, Pinjes – Land with planning for hotel complex near the sea for sale Location chara…
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
€ 2,200,000
Land for sale in the green conservation area of Ulcina, on the first shoreline A plot (consi…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 320,000
An urbanized area in the immediate vicinity of Budva, and the Podostrog area. The land area …
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
17 159 m²
€ 428,970
The plot, which is 6 km from the city of Cetine, is for sale. Area of the plot 17 159m2.It i…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 356,400
Sites which are in Budva and Komoshevin's district are Fored Sale and. Sites the sizes of …
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 200,000
Plot in Petrovets For sale land plot located 500 meters from the sea. The land area is 702 m…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 1,223,000
The land plot is located in the village of Stanishichi, Budvanskaya Riviera, three kilometer…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 30,000
Cheap!!! The land plot is located in the village of Stanishichi, Budvanskaya Riviera, three …
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 708 m²
€ 1,200,000
Ulcinj, Center – Construction land in the pine forest, near the sea for sale. Suitable for h…
Plot of land
Donji Stoj - Shtoji i Poshtem, Montenegro
82 000 m²
€ 130
Ulcinj, Velika Plaza – Large land plot near the sea for a development project with planning …
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
4 bath
364 m²
€ 1,000,000
Description The buildings are modernly designed, using modern building materials. They have …
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
3 659 m²
€ 500,000
The code of a property - 1.30.15.5864 the INVESTMENT PROJECT of the CLUB COTTAGE SETTLE…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map