Mountain View Lands for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
33 082 m²
€ 2,000,000
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
3 659 m²
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
Land for investment in center of Ulcinj. Surface of 8000m2 stated as wood in papers that are…
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 450,000
The plot, which is located in the suburbs of Budva, the village of Petrovac, is for sale. Th…
