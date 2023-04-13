Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality

Seaview Lands for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

34 properties total found
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 400
The site is located in an urban location on the Bar Riviera 1 line from the beach, next doo…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
2 665 m²
€ 7,500,000
Plot of landin Bukovik, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bukovik, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Kunje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kunje, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
32 000 m²
€ 8,500,000
Plot of 32,000 m2 in Budva, where you can build a maximum of 38,500 m2 ( apartments, villas …
Plot of landin Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
Land for investment in center of Ulcinj. Surface of 8000m2 stated as wood in papers that are…
Plot of landin Boljevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Boljevici, Montenegro
€ 187,800
Plot of landin Kruce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kruce, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 35,000
Plot of land 200 m2 in 5 walking distance from …
Plot of landin Susanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Susanj, Montenegro
€ 65,000
Bar, Zeleni Pojas – Urbanized plots for sale Those two plots are located in Bar, in Zeleni P…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
301 m²
€ 40,000
Area of area 302 m2 On site: water, electricity To the site itself paved road, to the city…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
544 m²
€ 520,000
Plot area: 544 m Gross construction: 1630 sq.m. Price: 520,000 euros Place: Boreti Dista…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
3 880 m²
€ 341,600
2 plots of one owner are sold 1880 m2 and 3000 m2 Located in the village of Dobra Voda, a 15…
Plot of landin Sutomore, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
1 700 m²
€ 60,000
The plot 500 meters from the sea in the beautiful place between Sutomore and Bar - on the pe…
Plot of landin Susanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Susanj, Montenegro
770 m²
€ 200,000
For sale plot 770 m2 with project in Montenegro, city Bar The project has 3 modern villas a …
Plot of landin Sutomore, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 255,000
Area 800 m2 The site is located in the suburbs of Bar near Red Beach. The site is located on…
Plot of landin Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Price on request
Ulcinj, Pinjes – Land with planning for hotel complex near the sea for sale   Location chara…
Plot of landin Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
€ 1,534,000
Two urbanized plots in the Bar on the first line with the hotel's ideological project. Areas…
Plot of landin Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
€ 2,200,000
Land for sale in the green conservation area of Ulcina, on the first shoreline A plot (consi…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 320,000
An urbanized area in the immediate vicinity of Budva, and the Podostrog area. The land area …
Plot of landin Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
17 159 m²
€ 428,970
The plot, which is 6 km from the city of Cetine, is for sale. Area of the plot 17 159m2.It i…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 356,400
Sites which are in Budva and Komoshevin's district are Fored Sale and. Sites the sizes of …
Plot of landin Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 200,000
Plot in Petrovets For sale land plot located 500 meters from the sea. The land area is 702 m…
Plot of landin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Plot of land
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 408,480
Site - The dobra of VodaV the beautiful town to Dobra to Water is Fored Sale the site with a…
Plot of landin Pecurice, Montenegro
Plot of land
Pecurice, Montenegro
€ 444,000
For sale a plot in the village of Dobre water, near the city of Bar. The plot with a total a…
Plot of landin Sutomore, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 40,000
An urbanized site in Barska Riviera, Mshichi Township. Land area is 260 m2. Communications…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 1,223,000
The land plot is located in the village of Stanishichi, Budvanskaya Riviera, three kilometer…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 30,000
Cheap!!! The land plot is located in the village of Stanishichi, Budvanskaya Riviera, three …
Plot of landin Kunje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kunje, Montenegro
€ 125,000
For sale is a plot with a total area of 600 m2 with an unfinished house (1st floor) in the v…
Plot of landin Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 708 m²
€ 1,200,000
Ulcinj, Center – Construction land in the pine forest, near the sea for sale. Suitable for h…
Plot of landin Donji Stoj - Shtoji i Poshtem, Montenegro
Plot of land
Donji Stoj - Shtoji i Poshtem, Montenegro
82 000 m²
€ 130
Ulcinj, Velika Plaza – Large land plot near the sea for a development project with planning …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir