Mountain View Lands for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

10 properties total found
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 400
The site is located in an urban location on the Bar Riviera 1 line from the beach, next doo…
Plot of landin Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
Land for investment in center of Ulcinj. Surface of 8000m2 stated as wood in papers that are…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
592 m²
€ 175,000
The site is located next to the city market, across the road from the Catholic temple. Acco…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
301 m²
€ 40,000
Area of area 302 m2 On site: water, electricity To the site itself paved road, to the city…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
544 m²
€ 520,000
Plot area: 544 m Gross construction: 1630 sq.m. Price: 520,000 euros Place: Boreti Dista…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
3 880 m²
€ 341,600
2 plots of one owner are sold 1880 m2 and 3000 m2 Located in the village of Dobra Voda, a 15…
Plot of landin Sutomore, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
1 700 m²
€ 60,000
The plot 500 meters from the sea in the beautiful place between Sutomore and Bar - on the pe…
Plot of landin Susanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Susanj, Montenegro
770 m²
€ 200,000
For sale plot 770 m2 with project in Montenegro, city Bar The project has 3 modern villas a …
Plot of landin Sutomore, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 255,000
Area 800 m2 The site is located in the suburbs of Bar near Red Beach. The site is located on…
Plot of landin Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 450,000
The plot, which is located in the suburbs of Budva, the village of Petrovac, is for sale. Th…
