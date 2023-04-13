Montenegro
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro
10 properties total found
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 400
The site is located in an urban location on the Bar Riviera 1 line from the beach, next doo…
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 000 m²
€ 1,200,000
Land for investment in center of Ulcinj. Surface of 8000m2 stated as wood in papers that are…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
592 m²
€ 175,000
The site is located next to the city market, across the road from the Catholic temple. Acco…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
301 m²
€ 40,000
Area of area 302 m2 On site: water, electricity To the site itself paved road, to the city…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
544 m²
€ 520,000
Plot area: 544 m Gross construction: 1630 sq.m. Price: 520,000 euros Place: Boreti Dista…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
3 880 m²
€ 341,600
2 plots of one owner are sold 1880 m2 and 3000 m2 Located in the village of Dobra Voda, a 15…
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
1 700 m²
€ 60,000
The plot 500 meters from the sea in the beautiful place between Sutomore and Bar - on the pe…
Plot of land
Susanj, Montenegro
770 m²
€ 200,000
For sale plot 770 m2 with project in Montenegro, city Bar The project has 3 modern villas a …
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 255,000
Area 800 m2 The site is located in the suburbs of Bar near Red Beach. The site is located on…
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 450,000
The plot, which is located in the suburbs of Budva, the village of Petrovac, is for sale. Th…
