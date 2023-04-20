Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar

Lands for sale in Bar, Montenegro

135 properties total found
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
4 009 m²
€ 1,263,000
Large plot on the main road Location: Bar This large plot has a layout for industrial / comm…
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 145,000
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
72 901 m²
€ 538,000
A large plot of land on a hill above the Good Waters, Velier sat down. The earth consists of…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 965,000
Object code - 1.26.15.11237Land in Lovchen National ParkLocation: CookLand area 3860m2Type o…
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Land for sale in Budva, Babin Do district. The total area of the plot is 552 m2. It houses …
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 700,000
Plots for sale. The total area of the plots is 2550 square meters. They can be sold both ind…
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
€ 655,000
Three land plots are offered for sale for the construction of a house or a small hotel with …
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 400
The site is located in an urban location on the Bar Riviera 1 line from the beach, next doo…
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 60,000
Plots of land in Ubli, Cetinje - consists of 18 land plots (parcels) with a total area of …
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
9 144 m²
€ 320,000
Two sections on opposite sides of the local road. Trees, meadows and stone. A very quiet pla…
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
447 m²
€ 525,000
Plot in an exclusive place on the first line from the sea in Utiye. The building is 48m2 on …
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
2 301 m²
€ 525,000
An interesting offer for the construction of a complex or separate villas / houses. Located …
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
17 865 m²
€ 535,950
Участок земли в окрестностях курортного центра Будвы с красивым видом на море. Площадь 1786…
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
€ 2,100,000
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
50 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
4 600 m²
€ 1,610,000
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
6 699 m²
€ 736,890
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
€ 415,000
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
861 m²
€ 310,000
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
7 845 m²
€ 340,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
19 467 m²
€ 440,000
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
2 665 m²
€ 7,500,000
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
770 m²
€ 220,000
NUM 747 Plot for sale in Bar, Susanj district. The plot with a total area of 770 m2 is lo…
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
1 624 m²
€ 536,000
NUM 725 Land plot for sale in a quiet place Becici. The total land area is 1624 m2 and is…
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
37 800 m²
€ 378,000
NUM 821 Plot of land for sale 37.800 m2 in the foothills of the Barska Riviera. The plo…
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
1 776 m²
€ 430,000
NUM 783
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 150,000
NUM 782 Plot for sale in the area of Dobre Vode, nearby the town of Bar. The plot ha…
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 35,000
NUM 929 Plot for sale in Ulcinj, Kruče district. The site is located on non-urbanized lan…
Plot of land in Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 135,000
NUM 1182 We offer a unique opportunity to build a villa of yout dreams, on the Adriatic…
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
338 m²
€ 108,000
NUM 1239 Plot for sale in the area of Lazi, nearby the center of the town Budva. The plot…
