Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Lands for sale in Bar, Montenegro
135 properties total found
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
4 009 m²
€ 1,263,000
Large plot on the main road Location: Bar This large plot has a layout for industrial / comm…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 145,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
72 901 m²
€ 538,000
A large plot of land on a hill above the Good Waters, Velier sat down. The earth consists of…
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 965,000
Object code - 1.26.15.11237Land in Lovchen National ParkLocation: CookLand area 3860m2Type o…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Land for sale in Budva, Babin Do district. The total area of the plot is 552 m2. It houses …
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 700,000
Plots for sale. The total area of the plots is 2550 square meters. They can be sold both ind…
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
€ 655,000
Three land plots are offered for sale for the construction of a house or a small hotel with …
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 400
The site is located in an urban location on the Bar Riviera 1 line from the beach, next doo…
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€ 60,000
Plots of land in Ubli, Cetinje - consists of 18 land plots (parcels) with a total area of …
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
9 144 m²
€ 320,000
Two sections on opposite sides of the local road. Trees, meadows and stone. A very quiet pla…
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
447 m²
€ 525,000
Plot in an exclusive place on the first line from the sea in Utiye. The building is 48m2 on …
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
2 301 m²
€ 525,000
An interesting offer for the construction of a complex or separate villas / houses. Located …
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
17 865 m²
€ 535,950
Участок земли в окрестностях курортного центра Будвы с красивым видом на море. Площадь 1786…
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
€ 2,100,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
50 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
4 600 m²
€ 1,610,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
6 699 m²
€ 736,890
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
€ 415,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
861 m²
€ 310,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
7 845 m²
€ 340,000
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
19 467 m²
€ 440,000
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
2 665 m²
€ 7,500,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
770 m²
€ 220,000
NUM 747 Plot for sale in Bar, Susanj district. The plot with a total area of 770 m2 is lo…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
1 624 m²
€ 536,000
NUM 725 Land plot for sale in a quiet place Becici. The total land area is 1624 m2 and is…
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
37 800 m²
€ 378,000
NUM 821 Plot of land for sale 37.800 m2 in the foothills of the Barska Riviera. The plo…
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
1 776 m²
€ 430,000
NUM 783
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 150,000
NUM 782 Plot for sale in the area of Dobre Vode, nearby the town of Bar. The plot ha…
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 35,000
NUM 929 Plot for sale in Ulcinj, Kruče district. The site is located on non-urbanized lan…
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 135,000
NUM 1182 We offer a unique opportunity to build a villa of yout dreams, on the Adriatic…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
338 m²
€ 108,000
NUM 1239 Plot for sale in the area of Lazi, nearby the center of the town Budva. The plot…
