2
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania
17 properties total found
Plot of land
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
€ 280,000
Amase of 6 house estates for sale Vilnius r. self., Oatian old, Suicide, Silhouette g.; To p…
Plot of land
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
€ 158,000
For sale the foundation of the building with the possibility of restoring 961.71 sq.m. build…
Plot of land
Uzlandziai, Lithuania
€ 160,000
SELLOW OF HOME MANAGEMENT WITH THE LEGISLATION OF STATY AND THE CITY COMMUNICATIONS! .......…
Plot of land
Uzlandziai, Lithuania
€ 800,000
SELLOW OF HOME MANAGEMENT WITH THE LEGISLATION OF STATY AND THE CITY COMMUNICATIONS! .......…
Plot of land
Koplycninkai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Amazingly beautiful location, Zujūnas old. Koplyčninkai k. three spacious plots of land on t…
Plot of land
Koplycninkai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Zujūnas old. Koplyčninkai k. 85 acres of land sold. A farmer's certificate is allowed to bui…
Plot of land
Giruliai, Lithuania
€ 28,750
SELL 12.52 acres of HOME VALDOS plot in Vilnius m. on the outskirts, next to the Gray. If y…
Plot of land
Koplycninkai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Amazingly beautiful location, Zujūnas old. Koplyčninkai k. three spacious plots of land on t…
Plot of land
Vaivadiskes, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Vilnius district, 1.2 ha for sale. agricultural plot, Neighbors living in the wild, very bea…
Plot of land
Silenai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
A plot of 50 acres of agricultural use for sale in a beautiful, picturesque location in the …
Plot of land
Koplycninkai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Zujūnas old. Koplyčninkai k. two plots are sold after 1.04 ha. A farmer's certificate is all…
Plot of land
Uzlandziai, Lithuania
€ 285,000
Plot of land
Giruliai, Lithuania
€ 110,000
Plot of land
Koplycninkai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Plot of land
Vaivadiskes, Lithuania
€ 49,000
Zujūnas old. Rainbow k. a beautiful 1.24 ha plot of land is sold. There is a harmonized rura…
Plot of land
Bieliunai, Lithuania
€ 53,000
Next to the Maid, New vs. live., Vilnius m. 0.41 ha plot for sale. GENERAL INFORMATION - Sa…
Plot of land
Giruliai, Lithuania
€ 28,750
