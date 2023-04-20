Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
€ 280,000
Amase of 6 house estates for sale Vilnius r. self., Oatian old, Suicide, Silhouette g.; To p…
Plot of land in Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
€ 158,000
For sale the foundation of the building with the possibility of restoring 961.71 sq.m. build…
Plot of land in Uzlandziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzlandziai, Lithuania
€ 160,000
SELLOW OF HOME MANAGEMENT WITH THE LEGISLATION OF STATY AND THE CITY COMMUNICATIONS! .......…
Plot of land in Uzlandziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzlandziai, Lithuania
€ 800,000
SELLOW OF HOME MANAGEMENT WITH THE LEGISLATION OF STATY AND THE CITY COMMUNICATIONS! .......…
Plot of land in Koplycninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Koplycninkai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Amazingly beautiful location, Zujūnas old. Koplyčninkai k. three spacious plots of land on t…
Plot of land in Koplycninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Koplycninkai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Zujūnas old. Koplyčninkai k. 85 acres of land sold. A farmer's certificate is allowed to bui…
Plot of land in Giruliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giruliai, Lithuania
€ 28,750
SELL 12.52 acres of HOME VALDOS plot in Vilnius m. on the outskirts, next to the Gray. If y…
Plot of land in Koplycninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Koplycninkai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Amazingly beautiful location, Zujūnas old. Koplyčninkai k. three spacious plots of land on t…
Plot of land in Vaivadiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaivadiskes, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Vilnius district, 1.2 ha for sale. agricultural plot, Neighbors living in the wild, very bea…
Plot of land in Silenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Silenai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
A plot of 50 acres of agricultural use for sale in a beautiful, picturesque location in the …
Plot of land in Koplycninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Koplycninkai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Zujūnas old. Koplyčninkai k. two plots are sold after 1.04 ha. A farmer's certificate is all…
Plot of land in Uzlandziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzlandziai, Lithuania
€ 285,000
Plot of land in Giruliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giruliai, Lithuania
€ 110,000
Plot of land in Koplycninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Koplycninkai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Plot of land in Vaivadiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaivadiskes, Lithuania
€ 49,000
Zujūnas old. Rainbow k. a beautiful 1.24 ha plot of land is sold. There is a harmonized rura…
Plot of land in Bieliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bieliunai, Lithuania
€ 53,000
Next to the Maid, New vs. live., Vilnius m. 0.41 ha plot for sale. GENERAL INFORMATION - Sa…
Plot of land in Giruliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giruliai, Lithuania
€ 28,750
