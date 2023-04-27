Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Ziezmariu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Strosiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Strosiunai, Lithuania
€ 155,000
Plot of land in Kriauciskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kriauciskes, Lithuania
€ 21,000
For only 21000 euros For sale wonderful plot at: Kaišiadorys, Dalio g.13 The plot is 0.98…
Plot of land in Stasiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stasiunai, Lithuania
€ 17,950
For only 17950 euros For sale in beautiful and Thai, 1.73 ha, agricultural plot at: Cair…
Plot of land in Kiemeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kiemeliai, Lithuania
€ 11,900
In the cemeteries, the € 1,1900 is sold in a 3,38ha agricultural plot in a viable area near …
Plot of land in Vladikiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vladikiskes, Lithuania
€ 22,000
SOME WRITE, GIRTH SEN., VLADICIAN SOME 33.22 acres are SELLED. Only 5km to Cairo and 2km to …
Plot of land in Triliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Triliskes, Lithuania
€ 60,000
INDICATORY 2 COUNTRIES EUMANT FOR THE LARGE OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN SURAL RAYON GENE…
Plot of land in Budiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Budiskes, Lithuania
€ 22,000
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the notice is only visualiz…
Realting.com
Go