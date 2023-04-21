Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Zibalu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Sesuoleliai II, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sesuoleliai II, Lithuania
€ 15,000
G Ment, Dirvinite r. two agricultural parcels of 110 a and 85 a.m. are sold. SKLYPES: - Smo…
Plot of land in Kiaukliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kiaukliai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
In the heartfelt district, Zibal old . Damage k. 21.2 ha plot of land sold. The stream is fa…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir