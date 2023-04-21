Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Zemaitkiemio seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Antalausiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Antalausiai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Four plots next to each other with a total area of 1.6 ha are sold. The plots are bordered b…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir