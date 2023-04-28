Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Zasliu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Zasliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zasliai, Lithuania
€ 49,000
A 1.9771ha residential plot for sale in a promising area near the town of Kaišiador, in the …
Realting.com
Go