  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Zarasu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Zarasu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Darzininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Darzininkai, Lithuania
€ 39,000
A very nice 3.84-hectare plot for sale in Marimante (Zaras district.), near the Zalve stream…
Plot of land in Steponiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Steponiskes, Lithuania
€ 80,000
Savicinous, Oxygen, Zarasian r. sav. plot with an area of 10.25 ha is sold. SKLYPAS: - Plot…
Plot of land in Baltriskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Baltriskes, Lithuania
€ 170,000
Steponish, Oxygen Sen., Zaras r. sav. exclusive plots with the shores of Lake Cape Verde are…
Plot of land in Lugeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lugeliai, Lithuania
€ 79,000
On the shores of the Holy Lake, the Gražutė Regional Park, the Holy Botanical Reserve sells …
Plot of land in Zarasai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zarasai, Lithuania
€ 40,000
1.2 ha plot for sale with the lake shore Zaras r. self. Cibular k. GENERAL INFORMATION • Ad…
Plot of land in Pakalniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakalniskes, Lithuania
€ 9,000
Plot of land in Slyninka, Lithuania
Plot of land
Slyninka, Lithuania
€ 9,000
Plot of land in Cibuline, Lithuania
Plot of land
Cibuline, Lithuania
€ 45,000
SELLOW OF SELD WITH THE CHANGIRON ECHRANT. Spacious 3.67-hectare plot with 85 meters on the …
Plot of land in Zarasai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zarasai, Lithuania
€ 39,000
