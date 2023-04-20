Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Zapyskio seniunija, Lithuania

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Kuodiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuodiskiai, Lithuania
€ 19,900
Plot 167 acres of Kaunas r. self., In the village of Villem near the Lake. Great connection…
Plot of land in Riogliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Riogliskiai, Lithuania
€ 6,500
SELLOW FOR FOREST FOR THE LESTIGATION OF THE COUNCIL IN THE WAY, ROUP SOME! ________________…
Plot of land in Dievogala, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dievogala, Lithuania
€ 52,000
Plot for sale in the 15th century, Cannabisne g. 1, Red, Kaunas r. SKLYPAS: - Cannabisne…
Plot of land in Altoniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Altoniskiai, Lithuania
€ 99,990
SELLODS IN THE LIGHT LIGHT COURCE KM. KAUNO R. -------------------------------- IDEAL LOCATI…
Plot of land in Zapyskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zapyskis, Lithuania
€ 89,900
General information: - Purpose of home holding - Area 40a - Electricity passes through the p…
Plot of land in Kuodiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuodiskiai, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Two household plots for sale in Kaunas r. sau., Šlienava, Lelija g.! Possibility to build an…
Plot of land in Kuodiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuodiskiai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
Two household plots for sale in Kaunas r. Sau., Šlienava, Lelija g.! Possibility to build a …
Plot of land in Siuliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Siuliai, Lithuania
€ 115,500
19.2 HA AGRICULTURAL PARCEL FOR SALE NEAR ZAPYSKI! The area consists of four plots: 1 - 1.4…
