Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Kretinga District Municipality

Lands for sale in Vydmantu seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Vydmantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vydmantai, Lithuania
€ 23,500
Plot of land in Vydmantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vydmantai, Lithuania
€ 18,500
Plot of land in Kiauleikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kiauleikiai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
SELLOW OF 87.56 ARS IN THE PIGNS, KALVIAS G. 15 87.56 acres of agricultural plot for sale in…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir