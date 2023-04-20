Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Vilainiu seniunija, Lithuania

Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 22,000
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN THE SOME OF THE REMEMBER RUN, TRANSNARAV SEN., POWER R…
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 44,000
SELLING THE PART 6.03 ha of AGRICULTURAL LAST 6.03 ha, Buckamp., ---------------------------…
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 1,700
Cat areas. A plot of land 21 a Plot next to the road Chairs - Dog GENERAL INFORMATION: • P…
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 99,900
SELLING 15.87 HA AGRICULTURAL, FOREST CHANGES IN THE CENTAL RAJON, MILKEMBLE SOME. Mill – …
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 6,500
DASKS OF THE GAS AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN SURNMS OF SURAL EQUIPMENT. •Plot areas 31 and 33 a…
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 13,900
SOLD OF AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN SOME SELECTION, SURVILIC SENGAL, IN THE RAJ PROPERTY. YOU.. …
Plot of land in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
€ 5,500
FOR SALE 5.5 ARO, EARTH FURNITURE BREAKDOWN, WINNING IN THE RURAL. • Plot area - 5.5 aro ; …
