Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Lithuania
  4. Vievis

Lands for sale in Vievis, Lithuania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Krivasiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Krivasiunai, Lithuania
2.2 ha Agricultural parcel for sale in Vievi, near the A1 motorway. Smooth terrain, Good con…
€237,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
+37064921068 marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir