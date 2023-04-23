Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Elektrėnai Municipality
Lands for sale in Vievio seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Kurkliskes, Lithuania
€ 60,000
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
€ 129,000
1,297 ha a plot for sale in Vilnius, Gureli. Gurelai is a street village on the outskirts o…
Plot of land
Matukiskes, Lithuania
€ 17,000
85 a plot for sale in Rusatiškės village, Elektrėnai district. Only 500 m from Naručionis La…
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Plot of land
Jurzdika, Lithuania
€ 411,000
2.9896 ha, 0.6366 ha and 1.6928 ha plots for sale. Sold all together. Basic information : …
Plot of land
Jurzdika, Lithuania
€ 411,000
2.9896 ha, 0.6366 ha and 1.6928 ha plots for sale. Sold all together. Basic information : …
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
€ 19,000
0.95 ha agricultural plot for sale Old Way k, Trakai district. a beautiful place surrounded …
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
€ 140,000
Plot of land
Lazdenai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land
Buzeliai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
14.8 ha agricultural plot for sale Old Way k, Trakai district. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Addr…
Plot of land
Paneriai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
0.85 ha agricultural plot with Farmers' homestead project in the village of Airenia II, Dash…
Plot of land
Puzinava, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land
Narucionys, Lithuania
€ 120,000
Plot of land
Pakalniskes, Lithuania
€ 21,500
SELLOW SADD OF HOME MANAGEMENTS IN THE PUBLIC OF GOD. ELECTRIC R. IN THE WEEK. IMAGE IN THE…
Plot of land
Skirmantiskes, Lithuania
€ 30,000
AGRICULTURAL PARCEL FOR SALE 2,8 HA IN THE ELECTRIC DISTRICT The plot is easily accessible …
Plot of land
Vilkabaliai, Lithuania
€ 200,000
22ha forest plot with foundations for your home for sale All the latest CAPITAL real estate …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map