  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Druskininku savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Vieciunu seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Svendubre, Lithuania
Plot of land
Svendubre, Lithuania
€ 8,500
Plot of land in Svendubre, Lithuania
Plot of land
Svendubre, Lithuania
€ 49,000
Plot of land in Vieciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vieciunai, Lithuania
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Vieciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vieciunai, Lithuania
€ 23,000
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
€ 17,000
Plot of land in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiunai, Lithuania
€ 19,500
