Lands for sale in Vezaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land in Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Three plots for sale in Parko g. at the back, in Cancer. For the construction of a single an…
Plot of land in Zvelsenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zvelsenai, Lithuania
€ 16,500
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Žvelsėnai village. A plot of land of 1,0200 ha/10200 m² a…
Plot of land in Pajuodupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pajuodupis, Lithuania
€ 40,000
In the Klaipeda area, Cancer-old, Peak-rise construction plot, 2.5-hectare land, with 2 farm…
Plot of land in Kalniske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalniske, Lithuania
€ 98,000
Reactive purpose plot for sale near Gargins, Calvary k. The project remained on this plot an…
