Lands for sale in Varena, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Varena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varena, Lithuania
€ 9,000
36a FORMESTUAL Farm Land Land Plot for sale in the village of Musdelika, Marcinkon sen., Var…
Plot of land in Varena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varena, Lithuania
€ 14,900
Agricultural SKLYPES for sale near the Vilnius road - Varena - Gardin. GENERAL INFORMATION …
Plot of land in Varena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varena, Lithuania
€ 5,500
SODO SKLYPAS is SALE. The plot is in a side, very beautiful place. Next to the plot, the str…
