Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Jonavos rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Uzusaliu seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Sviloneliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sviloneliai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT, GULDYN, JONAVOS RAJ. If you are looking for an exclusive …
Plot of land in Uzusaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzusaliai, Lithuania
€ 27,000
Base to the pond Only 20 minutes behind Kaunas. HOME MANAGEMENTS are located next to the for…
Plot of land in Uzusaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzusaliai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir