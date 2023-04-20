Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaunas District Municipality
Lands for sale in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Giraite, Lithuania
€ 143,000
SELLING THE COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARATE, MEMBERS PL., IN MILITARY! STRATEGIC PATOGICAL LOCATION…
Plot of land
Bivyliai, Lithuania
€ 9,000
35 acre agricultural plot for sale, suitable for home ownership, Kaunas district. Tribute in…
Plot of land
Bivyliai, Lithuania
€ 175,000
34.85 a commercial destination plot for sale in the main Romainiai g, Roma, available for pu…
Plot of land
Giraite, Lithuania
€ 176,670
SELLING THE COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARATE, MEMBERS PL., IN MILITARY! STRATEGIC PATOGICAL LOCATION…
Plot of land
Giraite, Lithuania
€ 349,000
Commercial plot for sale near the Mainland Vilnius - Kaunas - Klaipėda. GENERAL INFORMATIO…
Plot of land
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
€ 80,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: ✅Address: Plento g, Sides. ✅Sklypo area: 80 a.m., ✅Sklypo dimensions: …
Plot of land
Paltiskiai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
For the help of a 50th century agricultural plot in the flooded. ---------------------------…
Plot of land
Giraite, Lithuania
€ 349,000
Commercial plot for sale near the Mainland Vilnius - Kaunas - Klaipėda. GENERAL INFORMATIO…
Plot of land
Vijukai, Lithuania
€ 77,500
SELLOW OF 21.78 ARO LAND IN THE RUNN G. 45 VIJUES K., KAUNO RAJ. =========<1<>G1&g…
Plot of land
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
€ 99,900
IN THE CLASS, DEBES G. NEW BESSIC IN THE LIVING HOME TIME, LAND SKLYP ADVANTAGE: •Next to a…
Plot of land
Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
€ 318,000
SELLOW MASIVE IN MILITARY, V. THANK YOU. FOR DEPO" ! I'm just INDICATING ALL !!! ___________…
Plot of land
Sausine, Lithuania
€ 9,999
SECTION OF SELLOWS FOR SALE GENERAL INFORMATION: • Location – Vanagynia Street 9, Dry Vill…
Plot of land
Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
€ 469,000
Plot of land
Vijukai, Lithuania
€ 120,000
7 SKLYPES CARARTAL FOR SALE IN THE FIELD! There is an option to buy all plots together or s…
Plot of land
Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
€ 47,000
SELLOWS FOR THE NEW BESIPLE IN THE LIVES GENERAL INFORMATION Area- 10.08 Purpose - home es…
Plot of land
Vijukai, Lithuania
€ 69,960
SELLOW 3.18HA AGRICULTURAL LAST SCOPE IN THE COUNC RAJ, SEN OF THE ROCS., VAINATRAK K. Agr…
Plot of land
Paltiskiai, Lithuania
€ 340,000
SELLOW 3 EARTH FLIGHT COUNTRY ONE OF OTHER, NETA TO THE EVENT OF THE CARD. -----------------…
Plot of land
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
€ 18,800
10 A LIVING LAST PUBLIC FOR THE PAY, IN THE BALL Kaunas r., 10.05 a plot of land for reside…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map