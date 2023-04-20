Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Utenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Sudeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudeikiai, Lithuania
€ 110,000
A 1.98-hectare plot for sale to the beautiful Lake of the Beet. Ãlaušas – 1077 ha lake, biti…
Plot of land in Sudeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudeikiai, Lithuania
€ 160,000
Large, beautiful plot for sale, with the GERMANY's ECHR coast, in a quiet location on the St…
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€ 32,500
SELLOW 14.21 ARS SECTION IN THE CARTON, RASOS G. 9 14.21 acres of house estate in Silk, Raso…
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 80,000
Next to the Sudieiki, in the Utena district, two bordering agricultural parcels with a total…
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€ 6,900
157 acres of agricultural plot for sale, 650 m from the lake Posts. Neighboring neighbors ne…
Plot of land in Gediminas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gediminas, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land in Padbuoze, Lithuania
Plot of land
Padbuoze, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land in Lukniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lukniai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
SOLD OF HA 4.30 BEFORE THE LUKNO ECROOM IN SURRITURE, US RAJ. SECTION OF THE SECTION – AGRIC…
Plot of land in Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
€ 69,000
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€ 160,000
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECKING 1.62 HA HACTS IN THE NATIONAL PARK ---------------------…
Plot of land in Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
Plot of land in Alausai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alausai, Lithuania
€ 49,000
Forest land plot with lake shore for sale. - a 36.8 a forestry plot for sale in the village…
Plot of land in Alausai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alausai, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Agricultural plot for sale in the village of Alaušai. - to Lake Alaušas 200 m - good access…
