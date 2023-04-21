Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Utenos rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Utenos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€ 32,500
SELLOW 14.21 ARS SECTION IN THE CARTON, RASOS G. 9 14.21 acres of house estate in Silk, Raso…
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€ 6,900
157 acres of agricultural plot for sale, 650 m from the lake Posts. Neighboring neighbors ne…
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€ 160,000
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECKING 1.62 HA HACTS IN THE NATIONAL PARK ---------------------…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir