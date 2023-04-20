Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ukmerges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Saukava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Saukava, Lithuania
€ 96,000
Two (0,8503 ha and 1,2797) ha commercial parcels for sale in Ukmerge, Gedimino g. GENERAL I…
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 12,600
Opportunity to build your dream house in Ukmerge! IKI UKMERGY CENTRO ONLY 5 MIN ROAD. -----…
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 14,000
Opportunity to build your dream house in Ukmerge! IKI UKMERGY CENTRO ONLY 5 MIN ROAD. -----…
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 12,600
Opportunity to build your dream house in Ukmerge! IKI UKMERGY CENTRO ONLY 5 MIN ROAD. -----…
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 30,000
Home estate plot for sale 9 a Ukmerge on Ring Street. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ring g.…
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 4,500
25.7 acres plot for sale in Deliver, Wake up in the old, Ukmerge district. Plot away from th…
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€ 10,000
12ar empty plot for sale in Armonos s.b. in a very quiet location. The street is a blind, p…
