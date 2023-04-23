Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe
  5. Trakai

Lands for sale in Trakai, Lithuania

20 properties total found
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 129,000
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
TRAINING RAJ. SAV. SELLOW OF 228.50 A WITH THE PERMINAL HOME PROJECT AND STATY OF THE PURPOS…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 14,900
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 33,000
2.8 HA HOME SOUTH SIDE THE ECJER OF HOME. Smooth forests in them, so a private settlement c…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
2,9896 ha agricultural plot with part of the forest is for sale, Trakai r. sauces old, Migli…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 6,800
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 52,000
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 110,000
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
26.45 ARS HOME SECTION IN THE TRAK RAW. GENERAL INFORMATION: Plot selling price: 1100 euros…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 990,000
A plot of unique hilly landscape with forest and two ponds is for sale. The place is special…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, FOR FOR FORESTIGATION, THE LIVAL SELECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL AGRICU…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 17,000
On the edge of the high-rise, Totorish k. a beautiful plot of land is sold. One edge of the …
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 85,000
Wonderful terrain in Trakai, with more than 150 meters on the shore of Lake Bob. This is an …
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 38,000
LAST 5 SKLYPES ! !!! Electricity- 36 kW ( is delivered to each plot to the price). !!! There…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 9,000
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 55,000
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 7,000
FOR SALE 42 A PLOT AGRICULTURAL PERMANENT PUBLICITY STRATEGICLY IN A GOOD PLACE TRACK R. SAV…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
32 100 m²
€ 699,000
Industrial plot with access from the A4 highway. Excellent visibility. The purpose has alre…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 79,000
GREAT INVESTMENT! GREAT OFFER FOR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS! An array of 400 array (18 houses)…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir