Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Lands for sale in Taurakiemio seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Uzupiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzupiai, Lithuania
€ 33,900
Beyond is a NEW residential private home quarter for a cozy neighborhood with nature, which …
Plot of land in Guogai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Guogai, Lithuania
€ 11,900
A 7.58 ARM FISH SUMMARY WITH A HOME PRAYER OF THE PRICE AND IN THE LOCATION OF THE WALL. GUO…
Plot of land in Vycius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vycius, Lithuania
€ 19,000
SELLOW SOCLES OF HOME HOUSE IN ALEXOTE No. 2 - 6 acres No. 4 - 6 acres _____________________…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir