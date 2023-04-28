Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Jonavos rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Sveicarijos seniunija, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paryzius, Lithuania
€ 16,000
67 acres of plot for sale, in the village of Paris, in the old Swiss. In the Jonava district…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Plot of land
Kurmagala, Lithuania
€ 95,000
UNICIAL SECTION IN THE CHANGE OF NERIES: an ideal place to plant or residential house surrou…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 11,416
Your home shares will be sold in a completely newly formed package district. The plots are l…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,400
Your home shares are sold in a fully newly formed parcel quarter. The plots are in the Jonav…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 10,704
Shares for your house are sold in a completely new property. The plots are located in the Jo…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,232
Shares for your home are sold in a completely newly formed plot quarter. The plots are in th…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,424
Shares for your home are sold in a completely newly formed plot quarter. The plots are in th…
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 11,424
Your home shares are sold in a fully newly formed parcel quarter. The plots are in the Jonav…
