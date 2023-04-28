Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Sveicarijos seniunija, Lithuania

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Paryzius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paryzius, Lithuania
€ 16,000
67 acres of plot for sale, in the village of Paris, in the old Swiss. In the Jonava district…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Plot of land in Kurmagala, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmagala, Lithuania
€ 95,000
UNICIAL SECTION IN THE CHANGE OF NERIES: an ideal place to plant or residential house surrou…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 11,416
Your home shares will be sold in a completely newly formed package district. The plots are l…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,400
Your home shares are sold in a fully newly formed parcel quarter. The plots are in the Jonav…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 10,704
Shares for your house are sold in a completely new property. The plots are located in the Jo…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,232
Shares for your home are sold in a completely newly formed plot quarter. The plots are in th…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 9,424
Shares for your home are sold in a completely newly formed plot quarter. The plots are in th…
Plot of land in Skarbinai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skarbinai, Lithuania
€ 11,424
Your home shares are sold in a fully newly formed parcel quarter. The plots are in the Jonav…
