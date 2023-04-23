Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Marijampolė Municipality

Lands for sale in Sunsku seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Bliudziskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bliudziskiai, Lithuania
€ 24,900
In Marijampole, Tile g.74 sells 0.1501 ha of perverted shape, with a beautiful birch at the …
Plot of land in Bliudziskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bliudziskiai, Lithuania
€ 6,600
6.65 acres of plot for sale, in the garden community "Carpets", Marijampole CITY. It is an …
Plot of land in Bliudziskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bliudziskiai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
0.12 ha plot for sale in Ylius g., Marijampole. Newly emerging residential quarter. Next to…
Plot of land in Mokolai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mokolai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
THE SOURCE OF THE MARIUMMARY CITY 25 AREA HOUSE SOUTH The plot for sale is located in the v…
Plot of land in Bliudziskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bliudziskiai, Lithuania
€ 195,000
SELLOW OF 3 HEIGHTINGS GRETA MAIN ROAD MARIUM - VILLIONAL. MAKE WHENASTRIC MATAVES, CAN CHAN…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir