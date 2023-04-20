Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Suderves seniunija, Lithuania
9 properties total found
Plot of land
Suderve, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land
Suderve, Lithuania
€ 21,000
Agricultural plot for sale near Suderve - Correct forms - Main use of the item: agricultura…
Plot of land
Suderve, Lithuania
€ 27,250
Agricultural plot for sale near Suderve Advantages : - Convenient, paved access - Power lin…
Plot of land
Pakonys, Lithuania
€ 29,000
A plot of 6 acres of land with a house in the gardening community Sparta in Vilnius. Substit…
Plot of land
Vydautiskes, Lithuania
€ 35,000
Plot of land
Putiniskes, Lithuania
€ 38,720
Home estate plots for sale near Vilnius, in the village of Putin. Land plots are bordered by…
Plot of land
Uzulaukis, Lithuania
€ 11,500
Will get older. Behind the foot k. a beautiful plot of 91 acres of land is sold. Part of the…
Plot of land
Lauryniskes, Lithuania
€ 39,999
Plot of land
Lauryniskes, Lithuania
€ 19,000
